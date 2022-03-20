STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who set his family on fire was planning to shift to new house next month

On the day of the incident day, a brawl occurred between Hameed and Faizal over the food served to him for breakfast.

Published: 20th March 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hameed being taken for evidence collection to his son’s house in Cheenikuzhi near Thodupuzha on Saturday | Shiyami

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: “Had Hameed not taken such an extreme step to kill his son and his family, Faizal could have lived a happy life with his wife and two daughters at their new house in Manjikkallu,” Jabbar, a neighbour lamented. The body of Faizal and his daughters who were found hugging each other in the bathroom of their house in the former’s attempt to rescue his children from fire was the most heart-rending scene at Cheenikuzhi on Saturday. 

After the conflict between his father Hameed turned serious each day, Faizal planned to build a new house to shift his family and lead a peaceful life. 

“He had decided to shift to the new house next month. But in the brutality of his father, lives of four innocent people perished,” Jabbar said. Hameed had threatened Faizal earlier that he would set them on fire. Based on this, Faizal had filed a complaint with the Karimannoor police that he and his family faced threat to their life from his father. 

On the day of the incident day, a brawl occurred between Hameed and Faizal over the food served to him for breakfast. When Faizal and his family left home, an infuriated Hameed collected petrol from Faizal’s car in bottles, which he later used to set ablaze his son and family at midnight. When Hameed was brought for evidence collection, a large crowd turned violent against him.

Meanwhile, after conducting post mortem at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, the funeral of Faizal, Sheeba, Mehrin, and Asna were held at the Muhiyudeen Juma Masjid in Udumbannoor.

