Lakshadweep admin prohibits gathering of people in public places

Published: 21st March 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep islands

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration has prohibited the gathering of more than four persons in public places and banned all types of processions in public places and roads in all islands till further orders in the wake of the protest march proposed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The order, issued by S Asker Ali, in his capacity as the district magistrate, will be effective till further orders from 10pm on Sunday (March 20). Ali, in his order, said the administration received intelligence reports from various sources including that of the special branch units of the Lakshadweep police that the proposed protest march by NCP on Monday at Kavaratti and other nine islands — Minicoy, Agatti, Andrott, Kalpeni, Amini, Kadmat, Chethlat, Kiltan, and Bitra — may cause “disturbance to the public tranquillity and may cause rioting in the islands”. 

“...even though the office bearers of the Nationalist Congress Party have submitted applications for conducting the protest march by stating it as a peaceful protest, the actions done by the supporters of the said ‘protest march’ clearly shows that they are instigating the common people to do acts prejudicial to the public tranquillity and social harmony”.

Asker Ali, who is also the Collector, said the present MP of Lakshadweep (Mohammed Faizal PP), who is the main organiser of the protest march, has made a provocative statement and demanded the common people of Lakshadweep to showcase their power against the administration. 

He said the supporters of the protest march were about to meet and proceed in a procession along the public streets of the islands of the union territory and “such processions and like likely to lead a riot in the islands”.

