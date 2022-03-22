Asking students not to wear hijab violates right to education: Brinda Karat

By Express News Service

KANNUR: To ask students not to wear hijab while coming to school is a violation thrit right to education, said CPM politburo member Brinda Karat. Inaugurating the assembly of women here on Sunday, in connection with the second party congress to be held at Kannur from April 6 to 10, she said the real issue is providing education to students from all sections of society.

“We hope that, we would get justice from the Supreme Court of India. What to wear is a personal choice. We also cannot accept the decision of communalists regarding what kind of a dress a woman should wear,” Brinda said. “What the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits are trying is to change the religion and belief, which are quite personal, into a strong and powerful force in politics,” she said.

“In a male dominated society, women face a lot of discriminations and negligence. To overcome this struggle, strong interventions from the part of women are needed. We could often see that even in the houses of some progressive people, the women face discriminations,” she said.