STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SilverLine: No minister Saji Cherian, it needs 10 metre buffer zone on either side

“In the next five metres, no-objection certificate (from K-Rail) is needed for development activities including construction,” said K-Rail MD V Ajith Kumar.

Published: 22nd March 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The claim by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian that there is no need to keep land as a buffer zone (no-development zone) beside the land acquired for SilverLine is against the facts in the detailed project report. It says 10m on both sides of the acquired land needs to be kept as no-development zone; of this, construction won’t be allowed in five metres. 

“In the next five metres, no-objection certificate (from K-Rail) is needed for development activities including construction,” said K-Rail MD V Ajith Kumar. “Usually, in railway projects, 30m has to be kept as buffer zone on both sides. We only need 10m,” he told reporters on Monday. He said there wouldn’t be any compensation for the land that needs to be kept as buffer zone. 

Earlier in the day, Cherian told reporters in Chengannur that not even a single metre needs to be kept as buffer zone. “I have read the DPR. There is no mention of any buffer zone in it,” he said.  Arguing that a majority of the people is for the project, Cherian said of the 100 people whose land needs to be acquired, only 10 or 15 are confused about the project while others are willing to surrender land. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cherian buffer zone SilverLine
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp