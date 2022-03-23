CBSE schools welcome exam for UG admissions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Council of CBSE Schools has welcomed the UGC’s announcement that admissions to all undergraduate courses in central universities will be on the basis of a common entrance test, and not Class 12 marks, from the upcoming academic year.

In July last year, the Council had written to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the then UGC chairman demanding that admission to all undergraduate courses be carried out only through a common entrance test. This would ensure quality and uniformity in admissions, the Council had contended.

“It is certainly possible that students securing very high marks by passing from a comparatively liberal system will always have an edge over their counterparts from a strict valuation system like CBSE during admission to undergraduate courses. The introduction of an entrance exam will help address this anomaly,” NCCS secretary-general Indira Rajan said.

She hoped that the entrance exam, presently introduced in central universities, will be adopted by state universities as well.