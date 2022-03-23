IUML clandestinely moves to sideline Samastha president

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The attempts to eject Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal out of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) has further vitiated the relationship between the IUML and the Sunni organisation. CIC is the body that is running around 70 colleges, which provide Wafy and Wafiyya degrees to youth.

It has been under the control of the Samastha since its inception. Now, with the blessings of the IUML leadership, a group has initiated the move to delink Samastha from CIC and to remove Jiffiri Thangal from the advisory board of the body.

The senate of the CIC, where the IUML supporters enjoy a brute majority, has brought out a plan to amend the bylaw of the body. The most significant among the changes is the removal of the stipulation that CIC will ‘function as per the advice and suggestions of Samastha.’ Instead, the draft of the amended bylaw only says the CIC will establish Islamic educational institutions.

Another controversial amendment is related to the inclusion of the Samastha president in the advisory board. The existing bylaw says the Samastha president will be a member of the board, but as per the changed bylaw it could be any Samastha mushawara (consultative body) member, not necessarily the president.

And that member will be decided not by Samastha, but by the CIC senate. If the amendment is passed, Jiffiri Thangal will be removed from the advisory board. Sources said that Panakkad Syed Rashid Ali Shihab Thangal, who attended the senate meeting last month as the representative of ailing Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, had raised objections against the amendment, but to no avail.

Those who oppose the amendment allege that it is a calculated move by the IUML supporters against Samastha and its president because they oppose the political agenda of the party, which was evident in the Waqf Board issue.Jiffiri Thangal has become a person who is unacceptable for IUML after he started upholding the independence of Samastha.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Samastha mushawara has issued a notice to the coordinator of the CIC, asking him to explain the reasons to bring in the amendments.And the IUML leadership has started firefighting mission to mitigate the impact of the developments.At the same time, two general body members of CIC have approached the District Registrar, Malappuram, asking him to reject CIC coordinator P Abdul Hakeem Faizy’s application for amendment.

In the application, Ali T K and A M Pareed said all the wealth acquired by the CIC are provided by the followers of Samastha, who acted as per the instruction and suggestion of the Sunni organisation. They asserted that CIC is under the complete control of Samastha.

