STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jesna Mariya James’ father believes she will come back

James Joseph, father of Jesna who disappeared this day four years ago, is still hopeful and strongly believes that his daughter will come back one day.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Jesna Mariya James

Jesna Mariya James

By Sajimon PS
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: James Joseph, father of Jesna who disappeared this day four years ago, is still hopeful and strongly believes that his daughter will come back one day. “I have not lost my hope on the investigation agency. I keep in touch with the CBI officials, who are investigating the missing case of my daughter and they have called me many times regarding the case,” he said.

Vechoochira native and 20-year-old second-year BCom student Jesna Maria James went missing on March 22, 2018. Though others might have started forgetting the case, Jesna’s family does not have a day in their life without thinking about her. It was in February 2021 that the Kerala Kerala High Court ordered a CBI probe into the missing case.

Some politicians had alleged that Jesna was in the hands of religious extremists. “I dont know where my daughter is now and what has happened to her. Hence, I cannot say whether she is in the custody of religious extremists or not. But I am sure she will come back and we are eagerly waiting for her,” James said. Jesna’s mother died in 2017 following a disease. On the day Jesna went missing, her elder brother Jaice John James, an engineering student, had gone to his college and her father was at his workplace.

She disappeared while going to her aunt’s house near Mundakkayam in Kottayam from her house. The investigation agencies confirmed that Jesna had got into a bus from Erumeli to Mundakkayam, but they didn’t get any idea about what had happened to her after that.While the investigation was on, the charred body of a young woman was found in Chennai after some months and it was suspected that it was Jesna’s. However, the DNA test confirmed that it was not her body. 

The police had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for those giving information about Jesna. But it also did not give any positive result. Though the state police had carried out a detailed probe, they could not find any substantive clue. Based on a petition filed by Jesna’s brother Jaice John and KSU leader K M Abhijith, the Kerala High Court later handed over the investigation to the CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jesna Mariya James
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp