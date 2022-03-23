STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical unit set-up for delegates at IFFK venues in Thiruvananthapuram

The medical unit gives medical care for free. Anyone can walk in and check their BP, sugar or get their wounds cared for.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:06 PM

Delegates at an IFFK venue. (Photo | IFFK website)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now delegates can get free medical care if they are to walk in at the medical unit set up in the Kairali, Sree, Nila theatre complex. As one shuttles from one venue to the other or stands in long queues waiting to catch the movie under the scorching sun, there is all likelihood that one would feel exhausted and likely to need medical attention. And this is exactly what a few doctors have solved with their unique initiative whereby they have set up a medical unit in one of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) venues.

"We had given a proposal to set up health care units in three main venues in the festival this year, whereby primary medical care can be given to the delegates or those stationed in the theatres. This being an international festival, with thousands of participants, it is only ideal that medical units are stationed to give medical care in case of emergencies," says Mohammed Yazin, the doctor who is in charge of the unit at the theatre complex.

The medical unit gives medical care for free. Anyone can walk in and check their BP, sugar or get their wounds cared for. For instance, on the second day of the festival, when one of the security guards fell unconscious, it was this medical desk that came in for help. The incident happened in the morning and after giving medical care he was asked to go home and take a rest. "It was only morning and the person had BP issues. He fainted and we could easily intervene and give medical support. People walk in randomly to also check their BP and sugar. All the past years there has been just one medical unit functioning in Tagore during the festival and this is run by the District Medical Office. But covering just one venue isn't enough. And that's why we launched this," said Yazin, who was part of Covid control room run by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth. The unit gets over 60 walk-ins daily and primary health care is given. An ambulance is also on standby to take the patients to the hospital if need be. 

The unit has been set up by the CED Peoples Hospital and Research Institute, a hospital working under Centre for Environment and Development (CED). The hospital which has been functioning at Vattiyoorkavu for over the past six months gives medical care at reduced rates. "The idea is to make health care accessible to the people. So everything is charged at very low rates. We do a lot of home visits which include taking care of palliative patients as well. We have palliative patients whom we are taking care of regularly," said Yazin. 

