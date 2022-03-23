UDF firm on its protest against SilverLine project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener MM Hassan has reiterated that the Opposition would continue its protest against SilverLine until the state government drops the project. Hassan was talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Commenting on the aggressive stance adopted by the chief minister, Hassan said Pinarayi Vijayan was deliberately misleading the public. “The dream project of the LDF government is nothing but the most unwarranted project which will have a drastic impact on the environment,” he said.

“We understand that the government has held talks with those who will not have to cede their land to the project,” he said. “If the government’s ploy is to resist the protest with the help of the police, it is not going to work. UDF leaders and supporters are ready to got to jail. The CPM secretary doesn’t have to scare us by raising the liberation struggle issue,” he said.