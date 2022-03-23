STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will compensate beyond expectations: Pinarayi to SilverLine protestors

The event was presided over by Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas, and attended by MLA Ramachandran Kadannappally, local body heads and top NH officials. 

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: People who concede land for development projects in the state will be compensated beyond their expectations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kannur amid rising anti-SilverLine resistance on Tuesday. 

Inaugurating a road connecting Dharmadam, Kannur and Taliparamba constituencies at Parapram here, the chief minister said people whose land had been acquired for recent development projects received handsome compensation. The happiness shared by such people can be seen through visual media, he added. 

“People who lose houses and shops will get more benefits through rehabilitation packages,” said Pinarayi. “Land acquisition for the K-Rail SilverLine project will also be done following the same procedures.” Elaborating on the government’s transport infrastructure development initiatives, the chief minister said the new roads being laid across the state were designed to “resist potential natural calamities” . 

“There was a time when people believed that national highway (NH) development would never happen in the state,” said Pinarayi. “Things have changed and people are convinced that development will take place here; the NH widening work is progressing at a rapid pace.” 

Notably, the 28.5km road inaugurated by the chief minister was part of the government’s “100-day action plan”, and it was constructed at a cost of Rs 24 crore. The event was presided over by Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas, and attended by MLA Ramachandran Kadannappally, local body heads and top NH officials. 

