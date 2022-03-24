STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Pinarayi meets PM, seeks nod from Centre for SilverLine Project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan briefed the PM about the project, its current status and the clearance required.

Published: 24th March 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 12:53 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Narendra Modi seeking nod for SilverLine Project. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking Union Government clearance for the Silverline semi-high speed rail project. There are indications that the Prime Minister was non-committal about the Centre issuing final clearance for the 63,000 crore project.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in the Parliament, the Chief Minister briefed the PM about the project, its current status and the clearance required. There are reports that the Prime Minister gave a patient hearing, but did not commit anything on final clearance. The Chief Minister will meet the media in the evening.  

Pinarayi met the PM at a time when the state has been witnessing widespread protests against the project. It was a tactical move by the chief minister and the state government to blunt the political opposition from the state BJP and UDF to the project.

Meanwhile, protests against the semi-high speed rail project are going on across the state. Noted social activist Medha Patkarled the agitations in front of the Secretariat on Thursday.

