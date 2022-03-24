STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kodiyeri says K-Rail MD is correct on buffer zone, not minister Saji Cherian

Following this,  Cherian corrected his earlier statement saying it was a mistake on his  part and that he accepted what the party secretary said.

Published: 24th March 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two  days after minister Saji Cherian kicked up a row and created confusion  with his statement on the SilverLine buffer zone, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan corrected the minister. Kodiyeri said the minister had erred in saying that there is no buffer zone. Following this, Cherian corrected his earlier statement saying it was a mistake on his part and that he accepted what the party secretary said.

With  the minister and the party secretary coming up with drastically  contradictory statements, the confusion and lack of clarity within the  government over the project has once again come under public scrutiny.  Cherian had said on Monday that the semi-high-speed railway line would not  require even one metre of buffer zone. K-Rail managing director Ajith  Kumar V said that there would be a buffer zone of five metres on either  side of the railway line.

Speaking  to the media in Kasaragod on Wednesday, Kodiyeri said the minister  erred in saying there is no buffer zone for the SilverLine project.  “There will be a buffer zone. What the MD of K-Rail said is correct,”  said Balakrishnan in Kasaragod on Wednesday. Though the CPM secretary  corrected Cherian, he gave leeway to the minister by saying everybody need not be well-versed with the subject.

After Kodiyeri set aside Saji Cherian’s statement, the minister first said it was not a buffer zone, but a safety  zone. He added that the term buffer zone is being used to create confusion. Soon  after, the minister retracted his earlier  statement on buffer zone. The minister said it was a mistake on his part and accepted the party secretary’s view.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine K-Rail Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Saji Cherian
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp