Rosewood tree cutting: Kerala HC rejects bail pleas of village officers

The prosecution submitted that the officers helped the accused by issuing certificates to transport rosewood trees which were felled unauthorisedly.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of K O Sindhu, of Kalpetta and  K K Aji, of Meenangady, former special village officer and village officer of Muttil South village respectively, who are accused in the case related to cutting and removing of rosewood trees illegally from Muttil, Wayanad.

The prosecution submitted that the officers helped the accused by issuing certificates to transport rosewood trees which were felled unauthorisedly. The officers also visited the properties from where the trees were cut, along with the main accused persons, so as to convince the property owners that the cutting of trees was with the knowledge and consent of the revenue department.

The court observed that the petitioners, who are revenue officials, are guilty of criminal misconduct and by aiding the main accused they caused a loss of Rs 8 crore to the state government. “Since the investigation is in progress, releasing the petitioners on anticipatory bail may send a wrong message to society.

Moreover, they may influence witnesses misusing their official capacity,” observed the court. The prosecution submitted that the petitioners, who are revenue officials, were supposed to protect the interests of the government, but instead they assisted the main accused remove valuable rosewood trees standing in patta land causing a loss of Rs 8 crore to state government. “So, their action has no justification and if they are released on pre-arrest bail, it will send a wrong message to society,” observed court. 

