STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC notice to Centre, NMC on medical students’ petition

The petition said the students were forced to return home during the Covid outbreak in 2020.

Published: 25th March 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union ministry of home affairs, state government and National Medical Commission (NMC) on a petition filed by the Parents Association of Foreign Medical Graduates, Thrissur, on behalf of 92 China-returned students seeking a directive to let them do practical training and internships in any of the colleges in the state or country. 

Justice N Nagaresh adjourned the case to March 30 for further hearing. The petitioner also sought directives to the NMC to approve the online classes being organised by Chinese universities and the External Affairs Ministry to take steps to facilitate the return of the students to their universities.

The petition said the students were forced to return home during the Covid outbreak in 2020. Now, China is bracing itself for another wave and it is unlikely its government would be willing to re-accommodate its international students back in the universities until it reaches the stage of zero pandemic. The association said these students were pursuing medical courses in top universities in China which had been approved by NMC. 

The students are now continuing their courses online and have not been able to avail the required practical and clinical training. The commission’s recent order had approved the online classes being conducted for medical students in India, but not the ones conducted by Chinese universities. Therefore, there is a pressing need for the Central government to intervene by making necessary changes in NMC rules and regulations.

The Indian authorities and media have portrayed a false image about the quality of medical education imparted in these Chinese universities. This and other reasons have meant a prejudiced treatment of these students in India, said the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp