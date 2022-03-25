Middlemen in Delhi for CPM-BJP deal: Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Delhi Police’s attack on MPs from the state in front of Parliament is a murder of democracy and it exposes the CPM-BJP deal on K-Rail just the way the gold smuggling case probe was stalled, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged at a press meet here on Thursday.

“There is a conspiracy behind this attack. That should be investigated. The brutal attack on the MPs was unprovoked,” said Satheesan. The police attack happened hours before the meeting between the chief minister and the prime minister over the SilverLine project.

“For the past one week, some persons have been focusing on Delhi to reach a compromise on SilverLine between the central and state governments. The same intermediaries who had worked to end the probe by the central agencies into the gold smuggling case abruptly during the previous government’s tenure are trying to reach a compromise on SilverLine,” he said.

The railway minister had made it clear in Parliament that the Centre had not given any permission to start or acquire land for K-Rail. “The High Court allowed the environmental impact assessment study on the assurance of the government that it would not go ahead with land acquisition. The project cost is said to be Rs 64,000 crore. Where did the chief minister get this figure from?” The documents have been falsified to show less cost. The chief minister has been repeating the false figures.

“Not only those who will lose their land but the whole of Kerala will become victims of SilverLine. The government’s only aim is corruption,” said Satheesan. “The UDF supports the people’s struggle. Those who pull out the stones are threatened with arrest invoking non-bailable charges. The poor will not be sent to jail. UDF leaders and activists will go to jail,” he said.