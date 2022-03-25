STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shell out more for re-registration, fitness of vehicles from April 1 in Kerala

The Central Motor Vehicle Rules also provide for heavy penalties for any delay in applying for re-registration, before the expiry of the life period of the vehicle. 

Published: 25th March 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vehicle owners planning to go for re-registration of  vehicles and to apply for fitness certificates should be prepared to shell out more as the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has taken steps to implement the revised charges for vehicles older than 15 years, from April 1.

The new rates will be reflected in the VAHAN software used by the department. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) issued the notification imposing the new fee structure from April 1, 2022. 

In case of delay in applying for renewal certificate of registration, an additional fee of Rs 300 per month will be collected for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for all other classes of non-transport vehicles. The MVD will also charge `50 per day for delay in renewing the fitness certificate for all types of vehicles. 

Comments

