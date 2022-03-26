STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bury hatchet, CPM tells Indian National League factions

The CPM has asked both factions of Indian National League (INL) to sink their differences and work unitedly to face the new challenges before the country.

Published: 26th March 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

INL state president A P Abdul Wahab (right) with CPI leader T V Balan at the state delegates conference of the INL in Kozhikode on Friday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has asked both factions of Indian National League (INL) to sink their differences and work unitedly to face the new challenges before the country. Speaking at the delegates’ conference of the A P Abdul Wahab faction, CPM district secretary P Mohanan said whatever had happened is INL’s internal matter. Both factions may have their justifications but LDF sees them only as their internal matter. 

Mohanan said INL has an important role to play at a time when LDF is striving to rule the state for a long time. “INL has stood with LDF for over 25 years as part of its responsible politics. That is why the party got the first preference when the LDF decided to expand its base and include new parties,” he said.

Taking a dig at IUML, Mohanan said a League leader was accorded reception by BJP workers as part of the protest against the K-Rail project. “BJP workers shouted the same slogans they raised while they demolished Babri Masjid,” Mohanan said.

INL state president Abdul Wahab said his party was formed after realising the futility of religion-based politics. The INL is a party based on principles and it cannot be lured by any offers, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian National League CPM
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp