Bury hatchet, CPM tells Indian National League factions

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has asked both factions of Indian National League (INL) to sink their differences and work unitedly to face the new challenges before the country. Speaking at the delegates’ conference of the A P Abdul Wahab faction, CPM district secretary P Mohanan said whatever had happened is INL’s internal matter. Both factions may have their justifications but LDF sees them only as their internal matter.

Mohanan said INL has an important role to play at a time when LDF is striving to rule the state for a long time. “INL has stood with LDF for over 25 years as part of its responsible politics. That is why the party got the first preference when the LDF decided to expand its base and include new parties,” he said.

Taking a dig at IUML, Mohanan said a League leader was accorded reception by BJP workers as part of the protest against the K-Rail project. “BJP workers shouted the same slogans they raised while they demolished Babri Masjid,” Mohanan said.

INL state president Abdul Wahab said his party was formed after realising the futility of religion-based politics. The INL is a party based on principles and it cannot be lured by any offers, he said.