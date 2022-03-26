Chinmaya Vidyapeeth to set up 60-acre campus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, a deemed to be university, has announced multi-crore investment to establish a 60-acre campus in Onakkur, Piravom. The new campus, which will have a capacity for over 3,000 students, will be operational in the next academic year, a release said here.

Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth also plans to modernise its campus in Kochi’s Warriam Road, it said.

The new programmes will be in addition to the two integrated programmes Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth is currently offering viz., BSc BEd (Mathematics) and BA BEd (English). The proposed new courses include 4-year integrated BEd programmes (BA BEd & BSc BEd), Psychology programmes, and BCom+ACCA.

As regards the Kochi campus, the release said: “The existing structures and facilities here are being upgraded and advanced systems are brought in. The facelift will be complete before the beginning of the coming academic year.”