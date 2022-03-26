Kerala HC restrains trade unions in BPCL from going on strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday restrained all trade unions in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Kochi Refinery, from going on strike on March 28 and 29 as part of the all-India strike called by trade unions.

Justice Amit Rawal issued the order on plea by BPCL seeking an order restraining Cochin Refineries Employees Association, Cochin Refineries Workers Association, General and Construction Workers Union (CITU), Cochin Refineries General Workers Congress (INTUC) and Kerala Petroleum and Gas Workers Union (CITU) from going on strike.

Benny P Thomas, counsel for the petitioner, said BPCL has around 16,500 retail outlets and supplies LPG cylinders to over 24 lakh consumers in Kerala. Any disruption in supply will cause great hardship to the public, he said.

He said on receipt of the strike notice, a conciliation proceeding endorsed by the labour officer has been received by the BPCL general manager and in view of Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, strikes and lock-outs of a public utility service are prohibited during the pendency of any conciliation proceeding.

The court said, “The apprehension of the petitioner cannot go unnoticed as there is the likelihood that all unions, despite having been notified by conciliation officer, may go on strike, which would hamper the working of the petitioner.”