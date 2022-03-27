STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala coast on alert to stop infiltration from Sri Lanka

More than 350 beat teams have been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance

Published: 27th March 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankans wait in a queue to buy kerosene oil in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Sri Lanka reeling under severe economic crisis, Kerala has put its entire coast on high alert to prevent people from the island nation infiltrating into the state. Coastal Security Inspector General P Vijayan said patrolling has been intensified. More than 350 beat teams have been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance.

“Special units are keeping a watch on the fishing boats that operate from the coast. We are also coordinating with the fishing community to monitor if any boats are engaging in suspicious activities in the coastal waters,” said Vijayan.

Coastal Security AIG J Jayanath said the force was coordinating with vigilant groups comprising fishermen across the state and any attempt by unidentified boats to anchor near the coast will be thwarted. “We are also keeping an eye on Tamil Nadu-registered fishing boats that enter the state’s coast,” he said.

Officials said though the TN government has shown some leniency towards the Sri Lankans who sneak into Indian coast, Kerala stands firm in preventing infiltration as the Union government has not issued any direction so far.“Any infiltration attempt will be dealt with as per law and trespassers will be arrested,” the official said. 

The state’s special branch, meanwhile, has started collecting inputs on the rackets that are likely to exploit the Sri Lankans by promising them to take them to countries like Australia and New Zealand in boats. 
“We are keeping a close watch,” said a senior intelligence officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Sri Lankan refugees
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp