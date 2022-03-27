STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC seeks Plachimada compensation plan from govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to furnish a plan to provide compensation to the victims of alleged water exploitation and pollution by Coca-Cola Company at Plachimada in Palakkad district.

The NHRC in an order dated March 25, directed the Chief Secretary to file an additional report before May 2 before the commission, explaining the steps being taken by the state government to issue compensation to victims of Plachimada. The order was issued based on a petition moved by environmental expert S Faizi, who was the expert member of the Plachimada high powered committee constituted by the state government to study the compensation for victims at Plachimada. 

The bottling plant operated by Coca-Cola at Plachimada from 2000 to 2004 allegedly led to contamination of ground water in the region as the plant utilised large quantities of water for operation. There was a massive local protest against the company, forcing Coca-Cola to wind up operations. 

A high power committee was constituted by the V S Achuthanandan government to study the issue and the committee recommended payment of compensation to the tune of Rs 216  crore to victims of ground water exploitation. Based on the recommendation by the committee, the state government passed a Bill named Plachimada Victim Compensation Tribunal, and the same was forwarded to the President of India, for approbation. But, the President returned the Bill in 2015 without giving assent to that. Though there were demands to distribute compensation to victims without a tribunal, the government hasn’t taken any decision. 

Responding to NHRC directive, Faizi said government should initiate steps to levy Rs 216 crore from Coca-Cola and distribute the same to victims. “Here, the Union government hasn’t given assent to a Bill that is about a subject which is in the state list as per the Constitution. It is unfortunate that our government didn’t react against this,” he said.  

