Arrangements made for SSLC, Plus Two exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations from March 30 and the SSLC examinations from March 31, General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Sunday.

A high-level meeting chaired by the minister assessed the last-minute preparations for the examinations. Senior officials of the General Education Department have been directed to visit schools and further assess the preparations, Sivankutty said.

A total of 4.27 lakh students, including 408 from the private stream, will appear for the SSLC examination from March 31 to April 29. This includes 2.18 lakh boys and 2.08 lakh girls.

Higher secondary

A total of 4.32 lakh students will appear for the second year higher secondary exam which will be held from March 30 to April 26. This includes 2.19 lakh boys and 2.12 lakh girls. While 3.65 lakh students will appear in the regular stream, 20,768 students from the private stream will appear for the exam.

Vocational higher secondary

While the theory exams of VHSE will be held from March 30 to April 26, a decision on the schedule for practical exams will be taken by May 15. The regular stream (NSQF) has 38,458 candidates and the private stream has 198 candidates.

New academic year from June 1

The minister said preparations are being made to reopen schools for the new academic year on June 1. ‘Praveshanolsavam’ will be held on school reopening day

