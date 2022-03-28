CM vows fare  hike, pvt bus strike ends 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private bus operators have called off their indefinite strike, which entered its fourth day on Sunday, after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who assured them a hike in fare. The hike is likely to be announced after the LDF meet on Wednesday.

An announcement on increasing autorickshaw and taxi fare by 20% is also likely on the day. Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), the umbrella organisation of private bus operators, had launched the strike on March 24.

“The CM assured us that the fare will be hiked,” said KSPBOF general convener T Gopinathan on Sunday. “We never intended to inconvenience the public. We were forced to go on strike due to financial crisis,” he said. The operators have demanded that minimum fare be hiked to Rs 12 and student concession to Rs 6, and per kilometre fare to Rs 1.1.

“We were never informed that the fare hike would be announced after the LDF meeting. So, we decided to go on strike,” he said.