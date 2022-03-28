STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM vows fare  hike, pvt bus strike ends 

Announcement on increasing autorickshaw and taxi fare by 20% is also likely on the day.  

Published: 28th March 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private bus operators have called off their indefinite strike, which entered its fourth day on Sunday, after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who assured them a hike in fare. The hike is likely to be announced after the LDF meet on Wednesday. 

An announcement on increasing autorickshaw and taxi fare by 20% is also likely on the day.  Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), the umbrella organisation of private bus operators, had launched the strike on March 24. 

“The CM assured us that the fare will be hiked,” said KSPBOF general convener T Gopinathan on Sunday. “We never intended to inconvenience the public. We were forced to go on strike due to financial crisis,” he said. The operators have demanded that minimum fare be hiked to Rs 12 and student concession to Rs 6, and per kilometre fare to Rs 1.1. 

“We were never informed that the fare hike would be announced after the LDF meeting. So, we decided to go on strike,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Strike chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan Hike Autorickshaw KSPBOF
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp