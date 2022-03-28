Digital divide: State Congress seeks extension of membership campaign

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the Congress central leadership gave the nod to the state unit to use paper membership campaign along with the digital campaign, unit president K Sudhakaran has sought an extension of the drive. Currently, the membership campaign is scheduled to culminate on March 31.

It was on Thursday that the party central leadership had given the nod to go ahead with the paper membership campaign. There were widespread complaints within the party that the digital membership drive alone would not achieve the target of enrolling 50 lakh members.

State Congress working president T Siddique had personally sought an extension before national general secretary in charge of the state, Tariq Anwar, on Thursday when the latter had come down to Kochi en route from Lakshadweep.

Apart from Kerala, party units of other states have also sought an extension of the membership campaign. In remote villages, digital connectivity is an issue that was reported by the enrollers and chief controllers. TNIE had earlier reported on how paper booklets had been dumped at the District Congress Committee offices across the state.

However, T U Radhakrishnan, state general secretary (organisation), told TNIE that the paper booklets were kept aside at the district offices as the central leadership had given thrust to the digital campaign.