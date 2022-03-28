Passerby shot dead, friend hurt as man creates ruckus at eatery

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: One person was shot dead and another suffered serious gunshot wounds following a verbal spat over the food served at a roadside eatery that turned violent in Moolamattom in Idukki district on Saturday night.

The police arrested Philip Martin, 30, of Puthanpurayckal house in Moolamattom on Sunday in connection with the murder. A resident of Keerithodu and a private bus driver, Sanal Sabu, 34, died on the spot. His friend Pradeep, also a local resident, who suffered grievous injuries in the gunshot has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kolencherry.

According to sources, a group of men led by Philip Martin arrived at the eatery. When the employees informed them that they had run out of food, Philip entered into a verbal spat with them. He left the spot infuriated and later arrived in a car with a country-made gun from home and created a scare by firing five times at the local residents who had gathered near the shop. “As they ran helter-skelter and hid behind trees and the shop, nobody was injured,” a resident said.

As Philip drove back, some people in the neighbourhood followed him. About 200 metres from the shop, he fired again. Sanal and Pratheep who were passing by on a two-wheeler were hit. Pellets got lodged in Sanal’s neck and he died on the spot while Pratheep who was injured seriously was taken to a hospital in Thodupuzha and later to the Kolencherry MCH. His condition is serious, police said.

Cops say

Police said the unlicensed gun in possession of Philip Martin was made by a blacksmith in Edattu in 2014.

The Kanjar police have extended the probe to track down the other persons who were with Philip at the time of the incident.

