Two-day trade union strike to hit Normal life in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The all-India strike called by the joint council of various central trade unions on Monday and Tuesday is expected to have a major impact on normal life in the state. The strike that started at midnight on Sunday will continue till Tuesday midnight.

The nationwide hartal was announced raising multiple demands such as rescinding of the labour codes, protection of the public sector enterprises, and accepting the demands of the farmers. A total of 22 trade unions, excluding the BMS, have thrown their weight behind the protest. Private and public transport is expected to take a hit as the trade unions have announced their wholehearted support.

The functioning of government offices will also be affected as the service organisations have endorsed the general strike. The KSRTC has announced that it will operate emergency services to the airports, railway stations and hospitals, while the KSEB officials said they have taken measures to ensure continuous power supply. The banking sector too will be crippled as three prominent trade unions back the strike.

Though the agitators have announced that the private vehicles will not be blocked, it’s to be seen how the trade union activists at the grassroot level respond to the announcement. The trains, meanwhile, will ply as usual. As usual, hospitals, media, and milk distribution have been exempted from the strike.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to deduct the salary of the agitators, who keep away from work for two days. During the two-day strike held in January 2019, the government had initially granted leave. But the decision had to be cancelled later due to judicial intervention.