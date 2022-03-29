Actor assault case: Kerala HC dismisses bail plea of Pulsar Suni; says trial is at the fag end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

While dismissing the bail, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan observed that "in a serious case like this, in which there are specific allegations against the petitioner, it is not appropriate to release him on bail. It will convey a wrong signal to society".

The prosecution case was that as a part of a conspiracy arrived between the accused persons, the victim was abducted and subjected to brutal sexual abuse in a moving car.

The counsel for Pulsar Suni submitted that he is in jail for the last five years and one month. "The trial is not concluded even now, and the trial court itself applied for an extension of time before the Supreme Court for finishing the trial. Therefore, the trial will again be delayed," the counsel said, adding that the petitioner was ready to abide by any conditions if this Court grants him bail.

The prosecutor submitted that the main witnesses are already examined and the trial is at the fag end. "A strong prima facie case is made out against the petitioner in the trial and therefore, this Court may not entertain the bail application, at this stage," the prosecutor argued.

The court pointed out that the high court and trial court had dismissed Pulsar Suni's bail pleas several times. "There is no change of circumstances," the court said. The court also recorded that the trial is at the fag end.

Moreover, a further investigation is also going on, the court said. "One of the grounds mentioned in the bail application for getting bail is that there is a threat to the life of the petitioner in jail. If there is any such threat, jail authorities will do the needful. That is not a ground to release the petitioner on bail," observed the court.