Air India Express to have 603 weekly departures in summer

After the Central government allowed resumption of international flights from and to India after a gap of two years, Air India Express (AIE) commenced its full schedule on March 27. 

Published: 29th March 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Central government allowed resumption of international flights from and to India after a gap of two years, Air India Express (AIE) commenced its full schedule on March 27. Operating with a fleet of 24 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, the airline will have 603 weekly departures in the new schedule, as against the 513 departures per week operated before the commencement of the Summer 2022 schedule. 

The budget airline, taken over by Tata Group, operates mainly on the West Asia and Southeast Asia routes. The airline flies to 15 international and 19 Indian destinations. The airline introduced Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur as new destinations when compared with the pre-Covid schedule.

Besides, new destinations in India have been added to its network. As per the summer schedule, it will restore 80 flights per week from India to Dubai. It will operate from Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Tiruchy, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai.

AIE will expand its services to and from India at a competitive fare after learning from its operations during the pre-Covid and pandemic periods. It will operate one additional flight a week from Kannur to Muscat, taking the total operations from the airport on the route to four per week.

Expansion drive 
