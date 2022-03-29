Strike becomes hartal again, untoward incidents in many Kerala districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day nationwide general strike called by the joint council of various central trade unions plunged the state into a hartal-like situation as vehicles largely kept off the road, and shops and establishments remained closed. The strike that started on Sunday midnight has the backing of 22 trade unions, while the BJP-affiliated BMS has opposed it.

The strike disrupted normal life as KSRTC ran only emergency services to airports, medical college hospitals and railway stations. In several places, private vehicles were also blocked by the strike supporters despite the promises given by the leaders of the protesting trade unions.

At Kothamangalam in Ernakulam, a panchayat secretary was attacked by strike supporters after he arrived for duty. K Manoj, secretary of Pindimana panchayat, suffered injuries in the attack. In Kochi, protesters forced employees who reported for work at BPCL and FACT to return. In the Kanjikode industrial belt in Palakkad, the workers who arrived for duty at the Kinfra park were turned away by the protesters. In various places in Kozhikode, the protesters attacked autorickshaws engaged in emergency services.

A small clash was reported in a petrol bunk at Karumathra in Wadakkanchery. The protesters who were taking out a rally had asked the petrol pump owners to close it down for some time. Since customers were waiting at the petrol bunk, a clash erupted between protesters and the others.

In Pravachambalam, Pettah and Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, incidents of forced blocking of private vehicles were reported. In Venjaramoodu, trade union activists of the CPM and the CPI, who have been supporting the strike, clashed with each other. At Thonnakkal, the office of a petrol station was vandalised by a group of strike supporters.

The functioning of government offices was also disrupted as service organisations endorsed the general strike. In the state bureaucratic headquarters, the Secretariat, only 32 employees -- including the chief secretary -- turned up for work. Banks and financial institutions also remained closed, while train services were not disrupted.

State-sponsored violence, says BJP

T’Puram: Terming the strike by trade unions as “state-sponsored violence on the common man,” BJP president K Surendran demanded that the government apologise to people and put an end to the stir. “The attack on common people by strike supporters is reprehensible. It is shameful that a government that should protect the citizens, is encouraging supporters of the stir,” he said. He termed as a slap on the face of the Pinarayi Vijayan government the High Court’s intervention in the issue of government employees keeping away from work on account of the strike.

Case against Trade Union activists

The Pettah police have registered a case against the striking union activists, who blocked the road near Pettah junction. The official vehicle of Judicial First Class Magistrate, A Aneesa, was also caught up in the block resulting from the traffic disruption. However, the judge was immediately escorted away by cops through an alternative way. Sources said the judge sought the explanation from Pettah SHO Riyas Raja on the incident. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the general strike was proceeding peacefully and no passengers were blocked by the union workers taking part in it. There were earlier reports of blocking of private vehicles by the strike supporters contrary to the assurances given by the trade union leaders. Vijayaraghavan brushed aside such reports as “media fabricated” and said the trade union workers were fighting for the public by forgoing their two days salary and hence they should not be ridiculed. Labour Minister V Sivankutty said isolated incidents of violence should not be magnified. It’s not right to overlook the difficulties faced by the workers and instead magnify the isolated incidents, he said.

Shops, eateries defy stir, to open today

Kochi: Defying the two-day strike by trade unions, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi on Monday said all shops under it will be open for business in the state on Tuesday. Stating that the strike on the first day caused huge financial loss, an office-bearer of the association said they can’t bear further losses by shutting down shops for the second day running. Meanwhile, in Ernakulam, all shops, bakers and restaurants will open on Tuesday, a joint statement said. Trade bodies said the strike had affected small shopkeepers and restaurants, while malls and big retail chains faced no disruption. “The strike has helped big corporates while small traders were forced to shut down,” the statement said. The signatories included Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Kerala Merchant Chamber of Commerce, All-Kerala Distributors Association, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association and Bakers Association.