STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

9 hours on Day 2: Dileep questioned in Balachandrakumar’s presence

It was Balachandrakumar who gave a statement against Dileep that he had seen the actor watching the sexual assault visuals after he was released on bail in 2017. 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep appearing before special investigation team for interrogation at Aluva Police Club on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) carrying out a further investigation into the actor abduction and rape case interrogated film star Dileep in the presence of film director P Balachandrakumar on Tuesday. It was Balachandrakumar who gave a statement against Dileep that he had seen the actor watching the sexual assault visuals after he was released on bail in 2017. 

After being interrogated for seven hours on Monday, Dileep reached Aluva Police Club for the second day around 11.30am. In the afternoon, Balachandrakumar also reached the police club. Balachandrakumar was summoned after Dileep maintained that he had no friendship with him and refuted the latter’s allegations against him. According to sources, in the further investigation, the probe team could collect several crucial evidence against Dileep including attempts to turn some key witnesses hostile during the trial.

The interrogation of Dileep that lasted for nine hours ended at 8 pm on Tuesday. The investigation team will verify the statement given by Dileep before deciding on calling him again for interrogation. As per the Kerala High Court’s direction, further investigation has to be completed before April 14. The further investigation was launched in January this year when the examination of witnesses as part of the trial at the Additional Special Sessions Court was at the concluding stage. 

Meanwhile, Dileep’s aide, G Sharath, was questioned by the crime branch in the case registered for allegedly conspiring to kill police officers who had probed the actor abduction and rape case. Sharath was questioned at the CB office in Kalamassery. 

Releasing Pulsar Suni now will be wrong signal: HC
Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Pulsar Suni, prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case. Dismissing the plea, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that in a serious case like this in which there are specific allegations against the petitioner, it is not appropriate to release him on bail. “It will convey a wrong signal to society,” the judge said.

The prosecution case was that as part of a conspiracy hatched by the accused persons, the actor was abducted and subjected to brutal sexual abuse in a moving car. The judge pointed out that the High Court and trial court had dismissed Suni’s bail pleas several times. “There is no change in circumstances,” the court said. The court also recorded that the trial is at the fag end. Moreover, a further investigation is also going on, the court said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep Actor abduction case
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp