9 hours on Day 2: Dileep questioned in Balachandrakumar’s presence

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) carrying out a further investigation into the actor abduction and rape case interrogated film star Dileep in the presence of film director P Balachandrakumar on Tuesday. It was Balachandrakumar who gave a statement against Dileep that he had seen the actor watching the sexual assault visuals after he was released on bail in 2017.

After being interrogated for seven hours on Monday, Dileep reached Aluva Police Club for the second day around 11.30am. In the afternoon, Balachandrakumar also reached the police club. Balachandrakumar was summoned after Dileep maintained that he had no friendship with him and refuted the latter’s allegations against him. According to sources, in the further investigation, the probe team could collect several crucial evidence against Dileep including attempts to turn some key witnesses hostile during the trial.

The interrogation of Dileep that lasted for nine hours ended at 8 pm on Tuesday. The investigation team will verify the statement given by Dileep before deciding on calling him again for interrogation. As per the Kerala High Court’s direction, further investigation has to be completed before April 14. The further investigation was launched in January this year when the examination of witnesses as part of the trial at the Additional Special Sessions Court was at the concluding stage.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s aide, G Sharath, was questioned by the crime branch in the case registered for allegedly conspiring to kill police officers who had probed the actor abduction and rape case. Sharath was questioned at the CB office in Kalamassery.

Releasing Pulsar Suni now will be wrong signal: HC

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Pulsar Suni, prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case. Dismissing the plea, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that in a serious case like this in which there are specific allegations against the petitioner, it is not appropriate to release him on bail. “It will convey a wrong signal to society,” the judge said.

The prosecution case was that as part of a conspiracy hatched by the accused persons, the actor was abducted and subjected to brutal sexual abuse in a moving car. The judge pointed out that the High Court and trial court had dismissed Suni’s bail pleas several times. “There is no change in circumstances,” the court said. The court also recorded that the trial is at the fag end. Moreover, a further investigation is also going on, the court said.