Meet Raj Subramaniam: New FedEx CEO a Keralite

Raj who joined FedEx almost 30 years ago as a junior analyst is taking over from the company's founder Fred Smith. The 55-year old was serving as the company's president.

Raj Subramaniam (Photo | Official Website/ FedEx)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When International shipping conglomerate FedEx Corp named Raj Subramaniam as its new Chief Executive Officer, it was a moment of pride for Keralites too. Raj, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is the son of former DGP C Subramaniam and retired Health additional director Dr B Kamalammal.

Raj who joined FedEx almost 30 years ago as a junior analyst is taking over from the company's founder Fred Smith. The 55-year old was serving as the company's president, and his elevation to the post was long expected.  

Raj who hasn't been to  Kerala for the last two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic, is expected to come in May to meet his parents who stay at Kowdiar. "It's a huge responsibility. He has to rise upto the responsibly to deal with various matters related to governing the company. It's not a small reasonability," an excited Subramaniam told TNIE. Subramaniam, a native of Palakkad, was state DGP in 1991. On Tuesday Raj spoke to his parents over phone to share the good news.

Raj's brother, 50-year old Rajeev also works with FedEx in its IT division. Raj's wife Uma is a former FedEx employee while his son Arjun is now a senior analyst with the company.

Raj who had his schooling from Loyolo studied Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay and passed with gold medal in 1983. He did his higher studies in US from where he completed MBA. Raj joined FedEx through campus recruitment. He has served FedEx in various positions including as its HongKong vice president, official in-charge of Canada, executive vice president, president FedEx Express and later president FedEx Corporation.    

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was one of the first to congratulate Raj. "Always thrilled when a Thiruvananthapuram native triumphs! @FedEx  names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith. One more major international firm headed by an Indian — & this time a former constituent. Congratulations Raj!," tweeted Tharoor.

