Satheesan raps INTUC, says it's not a feeder of Congress after public bear brunt of strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following widespread attacks unleashed by joint trade unions on Tuesday, the second day of the nationwide strike, Opposition leader V D Satheesan has come out against INTUC, stating that it is not a feeder organisation of the Congress.

He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make it clear whether the slew of protests against the general public was part of creating a new Kerala. Talking to reporters at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday, Satheesan said no one has the right to slap or spit on another person.

Satheesan who has got a good rapport with INTUC disowned its state president R Chandrasekharan. Coming in support of the people who faced the brunt of protesters on Tuesday, Satheesan said if the trade unions challenge the people, the Congress will not tolerate it. The party's policy has always been against bandhs and hartals, he added.

"The two-day protest in the state was similar to bandhs and hartals. The Congress has always taken a stand against such protests which deny people their fundamental rights. Those interested can be part of the protests. But they should not force anyone to attend it," said Satheesan.

The Opposition leader said the party will give strict directions to INTUC when they hold protests in future. He maintained that no political party will support trade unions that challenge the public.