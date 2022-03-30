STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Satheesan raps INTUC, says it's not a feeder of Congress after public bear brunt of strike

The Opposition leader said the party will give strict directions to INTUC when they hold protests in future

Published: 30th March 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan (File photo | B P Deepu)

INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan (File photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following widespread attacks unleashed by joint trade unions on Tuesday, the second day of the nationwide strike, Opposition leader V D Satheesan has come out against INTUC, stating that it is not a feeder organisation of the Congress.

He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make it clear whether the slew of protests against the general public was part of creating a new Kerala. Talking to reporters at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday, Satheesan said no one has the right to slap or spit on another person.

Satheesan who has got a good rapport with INTUC disowned its state president R Chandrasekharan. Coming in support of the people who faced the brunt of protesters on Tuesday, Satheesan said if the trade unions challenge the people, the Congress will not tolerate it. The party's policy has always been against bandhs and hartals, he added.

"The two-day protest in the state was similar to bandhs and hartals. The Congress has always taken a stand against such protests which deny people their fundamental rights. Those interested can be part of the protests. But they should not force anyone to attend it," said Satheesan.

The Opposition leader said the party will give strict directions to INTUC when they hold protests in future. He maintained that no political party will support trade unions that challenge the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INTUC VD Satheesan
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp