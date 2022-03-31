STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20% rise in average pay of IIM-Kozhikode students

The placement season has been good for the 2022 batch of Postgraduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL) offered by the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K).

IIM Kozhikode (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The placement season has been good for the 2022 batch of Postgraduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL) offered by the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K). All 53 students of the second batch of the one-year residential MBA programme who applied for placements got jobs, a placement of 100 per cent. 

More importantly, the average salary offered to the students was Rs 29 lakh per annum, an increase of 20.1 per cent than last year, while the median annual salary secured was Rs 25 lakh, an increase of 22.2 per cent. The highest salary offered was Rs 69.3 lakh while the average salary secured by woman participants was Rs 30.41 lakh. The 52 participating companies made 62 offers, one of them international, to  the students.

Congratulating the placement team, IIM-K director Debashis Chatterjee said, “This diverse offering, for a second time running, has proved that IIM Kozhikode’s mission to nurture young professionals with experience into potential business leaders, is on a sound academic and industry footing. We are confident these students will leave an indelible mark on the professional world.”

Accenture Consulting, Amazon, Atos, Bain & Company, Barclays, Cognizant, Gramener, Hashedin by Deloitte, Infosys Consulting, Math Company, Microsoft, Mphasis, Paramount, Publicis Sapient, IBM Consulting, Quantiphi, Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, and Searce were among the major recruiters. 

Comments

