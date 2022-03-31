STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Excise department seizes 8000 litres of spirit hidden in paint company's secret chamber

According to Excise officials, the spirit was found in 243 jars and the arrested persons were identified as Kuttapayi of Rajakkad, Idukki and Samson of Thrikakkara.

Published: 31st March 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Excise Special Squad seized more than 8000 litres of spirit which was kept hidden in a secret chamber at a paint company in Edayar Industrial Area near Kochi on Thursday. The excise squad has arrested two persons in connection with the seizure.

According to Excise officials, the spirit was found in 243 jars and the arrested persons were identified as Kuttapayi of Rajakkad, Idukki and Samson of Thrikakkara. "We received a tip-off that spirit is being illegally distributed by a company in Edayar to various places in Ernakulam and Idukki district. We managed to intercept Kuttapayi and Samson with a small quantity of spirit. When questioned, they admitted to the spirit stocked at the company," said an excise official.

It was around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, the excise team carried out a raid at  the paint company owned by a person named Kurian. The raid was completed by around 2:30 am on Thursday. "The company was not into any pain production. We found the jars containing spirit in an underground chamber. We have also arraigned Kurian as an accused. He has been directed to appear for the interrogation. Though there were two migrant workers as employees at the company, they were unaware of the underground chamber," the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edayar Industrial Area Kerala Excise Excise Special Squad
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp