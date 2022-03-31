STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala SSLC exam begins, more than four lakh students appear

Among the schools, the highest number of students (2,014) are appearing for the examinations from PKMM Higher Secondary School, Edarikkode in Malappuram.

Published: 31st March 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for SSLC examination in Government HSS, Pettah ,Thiruvananthapuram

Students appearing for SSLC examination in Government HSS, Pettah ,Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC (Class X) exam began on Thursday with around 4.26 lakh students appearing for it in 2,943 centres across the state and nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

A total of 408 students are appearing for the exam in the private stream. Among the schools, the highest number of students (2,014) are appearing for the examinations from PKMM Higher Secondary School, Edarikkode in Malappuram.

While 1.91 lakh candidates are appearing for the exam in Malayalam medium, the number of students appearing in English, Tamil and Kannada mediums are: 2.31 lakh, 2,151 and 1,457 respectively. As many as 2961 chief superintendents and 2,976 deputy chief superintendents have been deployed for exam duty.

