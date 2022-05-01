STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

AMMA removes actor-producer Vijay Babu from Executive Committee

Vijay Babu, who is untraceable since the police launched the probe, appeared in a Facebook live session on Tuesday and claimed innocence, saying he is the real victim.

Published: 01st May 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor-producer Vijay Babu

Mollywood actor-producer Vijay Babu (Photo | Vijay Babu Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has decided to remove actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of raping a young actor, temporarily from its executive committee as per his request. 

Vijay Babu had submitted a letter requesting to remove him temporarily from the body as he did not want to malign the image of the association over the rape allegation levelled against him. He has sought to stay away from the executive committee until his innocence is proved. 

The executive meeting held in Kochi on Sunday decided to consider his request, said AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu. Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had questioned the silence of the Malayalam film industry over rape case against Vijay Babu. 

Meanwhile, the Kochi city police issued a notice via e-mail to the rape accused, directing him to appear before the investigation team. A summons was issued earlier. In addition to this, a notice was served through e-mail following the reports that the accused had fled to Dubai after the incident. 

The police are also checking if he has really fled the country after they received information that Vijay was in Tamil Nadu. However, the officials have not responded about the current location of the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Babu Amma Association of Malayalam Movie Artists
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp