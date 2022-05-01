STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochin Shipyard to invest 50 crore in maritime startups  

The new Ro-Ro facility, under the ‘Sagarmala’ scheme of the Centre, will be developed between the Q1 berth and the South Coal Berth on the Mattancherry Channel at the Cochin Port.

Cochin Shipyard(File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd will invest an initial corpus of 50 crore in startups engaged in the maritime sector. Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled the startup engagement framework at CSL’s golden jubilee celebration held at its headquarters here on Saturday. The minister also unveiled the new logo of the Cochin Port Authority on the occasion. He laid the foundation stone for the Roll-On-Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) facility at the Cochin Port.

The new Ro-Ro facility, under the ‘Sagarmala’ scheme of the Centre, will be developed between the Q1 berth and the South Coal Berth on the Mattancherry Channel at the Cochin Port. It will involve the construction of RCC Jetty structure of 615 sq m, including strengthening of existing roads leading to the facility and all allied works. Once commissioned, the Ro-Ro facility will promote safe and sustainable transport facilities. The project, being implemented at an estimated cost of D11.06 crore with 100% funding from the Centre under the Sagarmala, is scheduled to be completed in nine months.  

