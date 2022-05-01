Kerala: Motor Vehicles Department gives nod to restart conductor-less bus service

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has finally accorded permission to operate a private bus without a conductor, in a bid to support the innovative experiments of bus operators. Earlier, the department had objected to the move as it was against rules.

Thomas Mathew Kadankavil, the bus operator, told TNIE that he got an intimation from the department and the service would resume on Sunday. It was last Sunday that the owner of the first private bus being run on CNG decided to conduct services from Vadakkencherry to Alathur without a conductor.

It operated without any hassles on Monday and Tuesday. A box was kept inside the bus and the passengers put the money in it. Those who did not have money were given the option to put the money in the box the next day.

It was on Wednesday that the MVD intimated that it was unlawful to run a bus without a conductor. Later, the department directed to stop operation of the service.The bus begins its journey from Vadakkencherry and covers the villages of Nelliampadam, Thennilapuram and Erattakulam to reach Alathur and return to Vadakkencherry.