STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Motor Vehicles Department gives nod to restart conductor-less bus service

Thomas Mathew Kadankavil, the bus operator, told TNIE that he got an intimation from the department and the service would resume on Sunday.

Published: 01st May 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

The CNG-operated private bus that will resume operations on Sunday without a conductor

The CNG-operated private bus that will resume operations on Sunday without a conductor

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has finally accorded permission to operate a private bus without a conductor, in a bid to support the innovative experiments of bus operators. Earlier, the department had objected to the move as it was against rules. 

Thomas Mathew Kadankavil, the bus operator, told TNIE that he got an intimation from the department and the service would resume on Sunday. It was last Sunday that the owner of the first private bus being run on CNG decided to conduct services from Vadakkencherry to Alathur without a conductor. 

It operated without any hassles on Monday and Tuesday. A box was kept inside the bus and the passengers put the money in it. Those who did not have money were given the option to put the money in the box the next day.

It was on Wednesday that the MVD intimated that it was unlawful to run a bus without a conductor. Later, the department directed to stop operation of the service.The bus begins its journey from Vadakkencherry and covers the villages of Nelliampadam, Thennilapuram and Erattakulam to reach Alathur and return to Vadakkencherry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp