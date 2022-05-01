STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
P C George booked as hate speech backfires

The case is related to his speech at Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelanam on Friday.

Published: 01st May 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MLA PC George

Kerala MLA PC George (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE : Following  the outrage over the hate speech by Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George in which he made some vicious comments on the Muslim community, the Fort Police in the state capital on Saturday registered an FIR against the former MLA. The case is related to his speech at Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelanam on Friday.

The FIR slapped IPC section 153(a) that deals with causing enmity between two groups by words either spoken or written. An imprisonment of up to three years and fine is the prescribed punishment for this non-bailable offence. Sources said DGP Anil Kant directed the city police commissioner to register the FIR after the former received several complaints, including one from the Muslim Youth League (MYL). The ruling CPM had urged George to “tender a public apology’’.Speaking at the event, George had alleged that Muslim hoteliers were adding some drug to the tea they serve to make people of other communities impotent.  

‘George insulted Muslim community’

George also said NRI businessman Yusuffali M A is setting up malls in Hindu majority areas to fleece money from the community. In the complaint lodged with Kant, MYF state president P K Firos said George has insulted the Muslim community in the speech. He added the allegations George raised against the Muslim community are of serious nature.

“Taking stringent action against such speakers is imperative to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state,” Firos said adding that the case should be registered against George under Section 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretariat had also condemned the hate speech.“In a state like Kerala, where communal harmony is paramount, the speech of George would create communal divide. This is highly condemnable,” said a statement issued by the CPM state secretariat. The CPM asked the former MLA to withdraw his remarks and tender a public apology. “We urge the people of Kerala to stand united and fight all attempts to create communal divide in the state,” the statement said.

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, MLA, asked the police to immediately arrest George.
Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state secretary A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi said George is trying to appease the majority community with an eye on the next assembly elections. Swalahi added that the video of the speech will be used by both the RSS and the PFI to unleash a communal campaign. All who believe in secularism should come forward to control such elements.

‘rein in communal hatemongers’ 
KNM (Markazudawa) asked the government to rein in the speakers who are hell-bent on spreading communal hatred. In a statement here, Markazudawa said it is suicidal to repeat the blatant lies emanating from the Sangh Parivar factories.

‘Withdraw remarks’
Muslim Youth League said P C George insulted the Muslim community
KNM state secretary A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi said the former MLA is trying to appease the majority community
CPM asked George to withdraw his remarks

