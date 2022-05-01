STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Santosh Trophy: Hard yards behind the sparkle

Former player, coach and organiser P Shankaran has contributed immensely to the growth of football in the district, reports A Satish.

Published: 01st May 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

P Shankaran

P Shankaran

By A Satish
Express News Service

 PALAKKAD : Kerala is on the cusp of another Santosh Trophy title, with the final of the latest edition of the national football championship slated for Monday. Over the years, the state has turned into one of the powerhouses of the beautiful game in the country because of the efforts put in by many coaches and organisers at the grassroots. Their sweat has helped groom hundreds of quality footballers. P Shankaran is one such person. Now 86, he was the manager of the Kerala team captained by the legendary I M Vijayan when Palakkad hosted the tournament in 1991.

“Even now, I watch all the matches on television. Since most of the matches are held at night, I have installed a television in my room so that the rest of my family is not disturbed,” Shankaran says passionately. 

He was one of the founding members, alongside a few like-minded people, of the Talents Football Club in Palakkad in 2003. “Harinarayanan, Gopinath, Pius, and Gopalakrishnan joined me in forming the club. Later Dr Rajagopal and M C Radhakrishnan came in. Within five years, we managed to churn out several players who went on to secure government jobs and play for departmental sides,” he says.

  At the time, Gopalakrishnan had a car and they used to travel around to watch school tournaments and pick up talented players.  “They were put up in a dormitory above the Lakshmi Vilas Hotel,” he recalls. Among the players who went through the drills at Talents are V P Suhair, who was arecently called up to the national team, Shankaran says.

“The club has helped detect talented players at a young age. Shankaran’s contribution to the game is immense,” reminisces Radhakrishnan. Shankaran’s tryst with serious football began after he passed out of the Victoria College in 1958 and joined the Railways. “The Railways posted me in the divisional headquarters to facilitate my coaching with their football team. From 1962, I began to play and was part of Palakkad and Kozhikode district teams. Back then, Malappuram was part of Palakkad district. In 2009, I moved to Manjeri,” he recounts. Their club was later rechristened Talents Football Academy, says Radhakrishnan. 

“After I retired as physical education professor from the Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, I arrived in Palakkad in 2011. Now, there are 350 trainees, including 65 girls, who are trained under the leadership of technical director P K Rajeev,” he says. The academy has five centres in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp