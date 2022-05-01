This Kochi bakery trains specially-abled people to stand on their own feet

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

ERNAKULAM : Of the many bakeries in Ernakulam district, Melting Hearts Bakes delivers their fare like no other, with the added sweetness of empowerment. For every packet of food displayed for sale at the Udayamperoor-based bakehouse has the fingerprints of specially-abled people -- those with cerebral palsy and autism -- making their bread, cakes, and cookies extra special.

Melting Hearts was started at the turn of the year as part of Adarsh Charitable Trust’s vocational training programme to enable people with cerebral palsy and autism to stand on their own feet. After the age of 18, most of them end up sitting at home.

“Unfortunately, there is no empowerment for these children in our society that treats them as a burden,” says Manjula Jayakumar, mother to a special child, who also assists at the bakery. “Through this vocational programme, the youths are engaged in different activities. They are learning. And they are being prepared to take up small jobs so that tomorrow they are independent.”

At Melting Hearts, they are part of the whole process, from baking to billing. Looking after a child with a disability is challenging in every sense -- physically, mentally and socially, says P R Mahadevan, founder-secretary of the Adarsh Charitable Trust, a rehabilitation institution for children with brain damage, cerebral palsy and other sensory-motor childhood disorders.

“Because of their extra needs, so often, they are abandoned. It is nobody’s fault that they are born with a disability. The fault, however, lies with the so-called normal people who fail to create an environment to fit them in,” he says.Over 150 youngsters over the age of 18 are now working at the bakery, taking turns. “Based on the volume of sales every month, an amount is deposited into their accounts. They can use it for their personal use. Last month, one of our trainees, Ajay Shankar, bought a dress for his mother with his savings. The happiness of both the child and the mother is indescribable,” says Manjula. She says every youngster working at Melting Hearts is empowered.

“No matter what, they are trained to live a life of their own,” stresses Manjula. Apart from working at the bakery, the youths also make sanitary napkins and candles. “We are also planning to provide them training in computer usage, like data entry, so that those with restricted motion too can be included. Each child has a different potential. We identify them and allocate them specific programmes,” Mahadevan says.

The bakery has employed a professional chef, Manoj Chellappan, who trains the youth, passing on his vast experience gained from more than three decades in the hospitality sector. He says there is no compromise on the quality of food made at the bakery. “The youngsters participate actively in the whole process. Most of those assisting are the mothers of these special children,” Manoj points out.