Kozhikode, Wayanad record Rs 2.8-corer crop loss

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Damage to crops has been registered in various parts of Kozhikode and Wayanad districts due to summer rain that have been lashing since Saturday night. The Kozhikode district alone has registered an agricultural loss of Rs 2.8 crore as a result of the last four days’ rain. The rain severely affected crops, especially plantains, vegetables, coffee, pepper vines, rubber, areca nut palms and coconut palms in these districts.

The officials from the agricultural department here have said the rain has affected more than 1000 farmers. More than 25.23 hectares of land have been destroyed during the summer rain. Plantain farmers were the worst hit. Vegetables grown on different farms covering more than 10 hectares were destroyed in the rain, the officials said.

In Kuttikkattoor panchayat, a house partially collapsed causing injury to the dwelling family. The injured are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College. The only relief was for the wildlife on the Kerala-Karnataka border, including the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.