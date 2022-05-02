PC George arrested in pre-dawn swoop, released on bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day that witnessed high drama, police picked up former MLA P C George from his house in Kottayam in a pre-dawn swoop on Sunday for alleged hate speech against the Muslim community. They took him to Thiruvananthapuram by road in a convoy before formally registering his arrest. The leader, known for his tongue-in-cheek remarks, was later produced before a magistrate who granted him bail.

George refused to travel in a police vehicle after the Fort police took him into custody from his Erattupetta home. He was allowed to travel in his own car with police accompanying him as pilot and escort. As the convoy reached Vattappara, BJP workers garlanded the Kerala Janapaksham leader. DYFI workers pelted eggs and waved black flags as George’s car entered AR camp in the state capital.

Adding to the drama, Union minister V Muraleedharan reached the camp to meet George, but was denied permission to enter the premises. George was later produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Asha Koshy at her residence and was granted bail. Speaking to reporters later, George said the magistrate allowed him bail on conditions that he will not influence witnesses or make any hate speeches.

The senior politician said he is withdrawing his remarks against Lulu group chairman Yusuffali, but added that he stands firm on other things that he had said in his controversial speech at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam on Friday. “My arrest is Pinarayi Vijayan’s Ramadan gift to Islamic fundamentalists,” he said.

LDF govt adopting double standards: BJP

Sources said DGP Anil Kant directed the city police commissioner to register an FIR after he received 20 complaints against George, alleging that his speech was aimed at creating a communal divide and spreading hatred against believers of a particular religion.

George was initially charged under non-bailable IPC section 153 A. Imprisonment of up to three years and a fine is the prescribed punishment for this offense. On reaching Thiruvananthapuram, an additional charge under Section 295 A was also slapped on him.

Muraleedharan, talking to reporters after being denied permission to meet George, alleged that the LDF government was adopting double standards. “The CPM government holds the view that anti-national statements can be allowed. But it was quick in arresting P C George,” he said.