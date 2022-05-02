Tech varsity facilitates placement drive by NeST  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is facilitating a placement drive organised by leading technological solutions provider NeST Digital for students graduating in 2022 across all its affiliated colleges.

The evaluation process consists of an online test followed by an interview. Students will be able to join the online test from any location. Students from colleges in Kochi, Thrissur and Palakkad will be interviewed at MBITS in Kothamangalam, those from colleges in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta can attend the interview at College of Engineering in Munnar, those from colleges in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Wayanad will have their interviews at MEA Engineering College and for students from colleges in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha can attend their interviews at Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The final results of the drive are expected by the end of May. NeST Digital creates real business transformation for Global Fortune 500 companies to start-ups.

The company currently has around 300 vacancies for BTech, MTech and MCA qualified candidates offering a remuneration of Rs 3.5 lakh in CTC and an additional retention bonus of Rs 1 lakh in the first year. The university had previously facilitated the placement drive for Infosys and the international placement drive of Virtusa for its students.