STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tech varsity facilitates placement drive by NeST  

The evaluation process consists of an online test followed by an interview. Students will be able to join the online test from any location.

Published: 02nd May 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University . ( File Photo)

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is facilitating a placement drive organised by leading technological solutions provider NeST Digital for students graduating in 2022 across all its affiliated colleges.

The evaluation process consists of an online test followed by an interview. Students will be able to join the online test from any location. Students from colleges in Kochi, Thrissur and Palakkad will be interviewed at MBITS in Kothamangalam, those from colleges in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta can attend the interview at College of Engineering in Munnar, those from colleges in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Wayanad will have their interviews at MEA Engineering College and for students from colleges in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha can attend their interviews at Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology. 

The final results of the drive are expected by the end of May. NeST Digital creates real business transformation for Global Fortune 500 companies to start-ups.

The company currently has around 300 vacancies for BTech, MTech and MCA qualified candidates offering a remuneration of Rs 3.5 lakh in CTC and an additional retention bonus of Rs 1 lakh in the first year. The university had previously facilitated the placement drive for Infosys and the international placement drive of Virtusa for its students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
placement drive APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University NeST Digital MBITS
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp