Congress decides to ignore KV Thomas’ outbursts

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership is unperturbed by the allegations raised by veteran leader K V Thomas against the candidature of Uma Thomas in Thrikkakara assembly byelection. They have decided not to get provoked by his comments or react.

Over the last several weeks, Thomas has been in the news for all wrong reasons after he attended the seminar organised by the CPM coinciding with the latter’s party congress in Kannur. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is yet to act on the recommendations made by national disciplinary committee chairman A K Antony to punish Thomas for defying the orders and attending the seminar.

A top Congress leader told TNIE that they have decided to not react to Thomas’ outbursts before the media. “Let him air his frustration; we are not going to react. He is trying his level best to provoke us (the Congress leadership). We will keep ignoring his histrionics. Senior leaders like Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan and Dominic Presentation had also expressed their strong displeasure against Uma’s candidature. We spoke to them and the resolved the issue,” said a top Congress leader.

Murali: UDF will romp home in Thrikkakara

T’Puram: Congress leader K Muraleedharan has said that if development becomes the topic of debate in Thrikkakara byelection campaign, it would be an easy walk over for the UDF. Speaking to reporters here, he challenged the LDF Government to discuss its progress report for the last one year. He urged senior Congress leader K V Thomas to correct his stand, a day after he renewed his Congress membership. He said that the nexus between CPM and BJP would come to the fore during the course of the Thrikkakara bypoll.