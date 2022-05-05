Family desolate as search ops for Kasaragod sailor called off

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The family of a sailor from Udma in Kasaragod district, who was reported missing from a commercial ship off Singapore since April 29, has been left shattered as the shipping company stopped search ops after 72 hours, as per maritime law. Kundadukkam Prashanth (44) of Mukkunnoth in Udma had joined ‘Janco Enterprise’, a bulk carrier, in Singapore on April 24. He called his wife, Shani, from his colleague’s phone on April 28 and sounded happy. He had promised to call again the next day, she said.

But on April 30, Chennai-headquartered Synergy Ship Management Company called Shani to inform that Prashanth had gone missing from the ship. On Tuesday, officials arrived at her home and told her the search was suspended.

The couple has two daughters, aged 14 years and six years. They built a new house and recently had the housewarming party. On April 20, Prashanth flew from Mangaluru to Mumbai and from there he took a flight to join Janco on April 23. Meanwhile, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan sought the Centre’s intervention to extend the search.