Kerala HC initiates case suo motu in Shawarma food poisoning

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday initiated a suo motu case in connection with the death of a 16-year-old student and around 30 others falling sick after allegedly having rotten shawarma from a snacks bar at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district.The court also sought an explanation from the authorities concerned on the measures taken, or to be taken, to ensure safety of food served at outlets.

The court made the secretary of health and family welfare department, Thiruvananthapuram, as the respondent in the case. While initiating the case based on newspaper reports, a division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice P G Ajithkumar observed that the court is appalled not only by the terribly unfortunate turn of events, but it is pondering how it could happen at all when strict enforcement and analytical regimes and systems are in place under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

S Kannan, senior government pleader, said necessary investigations are going on and, therefore, it is too early now to draw conclusions. The court said it is firm that this shall never recur, especially because the food in question -- shawarma -- appears to have gained great popularity in the state. This is all the more acme since the Commissionerate of Food Safety is invested with the duty to implement and ensure efficient implementation of food safety, its standards and other unexpendable requirements under the Act and regulations.

The court observed that only when the twin legal duties of enforcement and analytics -- with special emphasis on “watch, guard and accountability” -- is discharged by the officers diligently could the well-publicised motto of the commissionerate, ‘Safe Food for Healthy Life’, obtain real meaning.

The court posted the case for further consideration on Friday.

Probe going on