Kerala youth who left Islam alleges kidnap attempt by kin

A Youth , who recently renounced Islam, has alleged that he was being harassed by his relatives.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth, who recently renounced Islam, has alleged that he was being harassed by his relatives. Askar Ali told TNIE that there was an attempt to kidnap him before he addressed the conference of Essence Global in Kollam on May 1.

“Two relatives came to me on the pretext of discussing family matters and took me to the beach in the morning. Later, with the help of others who arrived in a car, they forcibly tried to put me in the vehicle. One person smashed my mobile phone,” he said. “I screamed, and people who rushed to the spot called the police.” 

Askar spoke at the rationalist group’s programme and returned to his native place near Calicut University accompanied by policemen. Askar, currently living at a friend’s place, said he appeared before the magistrate as his relatives had lodged a man-missing complaint. 

“I left Islam after I studied it in detail. When I was doing the [Hudawi] course, there was very little opportunity to read materials other than those related to Islam. During the lockdowns, I got to read other disciplines, which opened my eyes,” he said. Askar said there was little tolerance in the families towards those who leave the religion. “They see you as a despicable creature,” he added.

