24-hour KSRTC strike on Friday as talks with unions fail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two major trade unions of KSRTC have announced their decision to hold a 24-hour strike from Thursday midnight after the talks with Transport Minister Antony Raju failed. Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC) and Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (BMS) called the strike after the meeting. The minister held talks after the trade unions had served a notice for the strike over the delay in paying salaries. Though the management said the salaries would be paid by May 10, the trade unions were not convinced.

“There is no earnest effort from the government to pay salaries. The passengers should understand that the strike was our last resort. It is a token one and we will be forced to intensify the strike if the government does not mend its ways,” said a trade union representative. Kerala State Transport Employees’ Association (CITU) is staying away from the strike.

The strike from Thursday midnight will disrupt the services and further affect KSRTC’s revenue adversely. The corporation makes an average revenue of over Rs 5 crore a day. Last month, KSRTC could pay the salaries only on April 19 though there was an understanding with the management that the salaries would be paid by the fifth of every month.

The management cited financial difficulties for the delay. KSRTC made a revenue of Rs 163.33 crore in April. It included the revenue from the operation of KSRTC-Swift, a new transport company launched on April 11.

BUS SERVICES TO BE HIT

The strike is expected to hit bus services even though the corporation has declared no pay for unauthorised absence from work. No leave, other than for medical reasons, will be sanctioned.