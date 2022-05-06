Kerala tourism gung-ho on post-pandemic boom  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is open and welcoming tourists. The announcement was made in a grand manner at Kerala Travel Mart 2022 on Thursday. Highlighting the state’s handling of the pandemic, the tourism department announced its preparedness in welcoming visitors. The state plans to invigorate tourism in Malabar, and the tourism department is going ahead with giving worldwide publicity to activities such as Caravan Tourism, Champions Boat League and Responsible Tourism.

Inaugurating the 11th edition of KTM, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said earnest activities among states were vital for Kerala’s progress in tourism — a vital sector of the economy, especially in the post-pandemic scenario. “A meaningful engagement among the Indian states is very important for sustainable and inclusive development of tourism. This is the right time to further strengthen the cooperation and coordination among the states in the tourism sector for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

“Though a prolonged restriction on international flights due to the global pandemic had nourished Kerala with domestic tourism, the state needs to retain its warm ties with other states for the travel industry to flourish further.” Khan said the state had set a “successful model on how a rewarding partnership between the administration and the travel & hospitality industry could lead to a win-win situation”.He also highlighted the government’s recent efforts to boost the travel industry in lesser-tapped north Kerala, such as Malabar River Cruise Project and the Beypore Water Fest. “Kerala is eminently qualified to become the premium experiential tourism hub of India,” the governor noted.

Making a presentation about the state’s tourism potential, Kerala Tourism director V R Krishna Teja said, “Unlike the previous edition, KTM 2022 has more specialised segments. We have sellers who are into core tourism activities such caravan, houseboats, ayurveda, adventure, plantation and backwater resorts besides wedding destination and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).”

If houseboat tourism had attracted worldwide attention a couple of decades ago, caravan tourism is the state’s latest offering. “Caravan Tourism being promoted this time is a pioneering product that will help Kerala go beyond established destinations,” said Krishna. “Caravan parks will be developed as private greenfield parks and hybrid resorts.”

Another new attraction is the start of the Champions Boat League that would be held from August to December 2022. “The league will have 12 boat races and it is being packaged as the world’s largest team sport on world’s greenest racetrack. Special arrangements have been made for the tourists to watch the races,” Krishna added.Notably, KTM was a paper-less event. The proceedings of KTM from Friday will be held at Sagara and Samudrika convention centres in Willingdon Island. On the last day (May 8), the public will get access to the pavilions at both venues for five hours from 1pm.